36 Years: In the Philippines, real life is stranger than film fiction

We talk to 'On The Job' director Erik Matti about the interplay of 'media, fake news, and politics' in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – This week, we’re jumping back into a discussion on fiction, politics, and how sometimes, truth can be stranger than the most fictionalized tale based on politics or news in the Philippines.

In this episode of 36 Years airing on Tuesday, November 8, we talk to director Erik Matti, the brains and the spirit behind films like On The Job, Honor Thy Father, Seklusyon, and the Philippines’ bet for the upcoming Oscars, On The Job: The Missing 8.

We talk about the research that went into the sequel to the sleeper-hit first OTJ movie, what the veteran director has learned about the interplay of “media, fake news, and politics” in the Philippines, and if it’s a good or bad thing that he’ll never run out of material to be inspired by in the wild and crazy world of Philippine politics.

