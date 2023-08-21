At Home sa Abroad: The road ahead for Rechie Valdez, first Filipina in Canada’s Cabinet

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian Rechie Valdez made history not once, but twice, in Canadian politics.
In 2021, she became the first Filipino woman to become a Canadian Member of Parliament, and in July 2023, the first Filipino woman in Canada’s Cabinet.
The Canadian entrepreneur, television personality, and community advocate represents the riding, the equivalent of a legislative district, of Mississauga-Streetsville as a Member of Parliament.
Now Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Valdez takes on new challenges while proudly representing the Filipino presence in Canadian society.
In this episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad speaks with Canadian Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez to talk about her recent appointment, her roots as a Filipino-Canadian, and what lies ahead.
Watch the video on Rappler on Monday, August 21, at 7 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com
At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora.
