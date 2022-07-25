TIMELINE: What happened during the Ateneo shooting incident

CRIME SCENE. Members of the police and the SOCO inspect the premises of the Ateneo de Manila in Quezon City after a shooting incident on July 24, 2022 kills three people.

MANILA, Philippines – What was supposed to be a solemn and joyous event turned into a day of bloodshed as a man killed three people inside the Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24.

The victims include former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay, her long-time aide Victor George Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala. Furigay’s daughter Hannah was wounded and was rushed to the hospital.

What happened that day ahead of the graduation ceremony of the Ateneo Law School? Here’s a chronology of events related to the shooting incident, based on information collated from various police reports, verified accounts, and official channels of the university. We will update this story as more definite details come in.

BEFORE THE SHOOTING INCIDENT – AFTERNOON

A man – later identified as Chao Tiao Yumol – enters the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City on Sunday, July 24. He claims to have used a transport network vehicle service to enter the campus, armed with a gun.

July 24 was supposed to be a particularly busy day for the university as it was hosting the Ateneo Law School which was holding graduation rites for its students with Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo as guest speaker. Gesmundo is reported to be on his way when the shooting erupts.

The Areté building, the venue of the event, is located just a short distance from the Gate 3 entrance of the campus.

According to reports, Yumol blends in with the crowd – university faculty and staff, families, and graduates themselves – that gathers for the afternoon graduation ceremony.

INCIDENT. Authorities inspect the premises and surroundings of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City following a shooting incident that killed three people on July 24, 2022. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

ACTUAL KILLING – AROUND 2:55 PM

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brigadier General Remus Medina says Yumol waited for former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay to arrive. Furigay’s daugher Hannah is among the graduates set to receive their law school diploma that afternoon.

After spotting Rose Furigay, Yumol fires at her at close range. She falls to the floor and is carried on a stretcher after a few minutes. Hannah, in her toga, is also injured and rushed to the hospital. A video seen by Rappler shows guests and graduates scampering away from the front entrance of Areté, while authorities respond.

The time of the actual shooting is still not definite, with police and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) citing different times. But the official Twitter account of the MMDA alerts about a shooting incident at Gate 3 of the university that occurred “as of 2:55 pm.” Social media goes abuzz with posts from students, families, and others who express concern or claim to have information about the incident.

The incident leads to the death of three individuals – the former mayor Furigay, her long-time aide Victor George Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala. A police report says that the former mayor and Bandiala were declared dead on arrival in separate hospitals, while Capistrano died on the scene of the crime.

Authorities have yet to provide information on where exactly Bandiala was shot. Multiple photos from the day of the incident show pools of blood near the pedestrian gate of the campus – the nearest possible exit point of the suspect.

ARRESTED. Suspect Chao Tiao Yumol talks to the members of the media at Camp Karingal in Quezon City following his arrest on Sunday, July 24. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler

GUNMAN FLEES THE SCENE BUT GETS ARRESTED – BEFORE 4:30 PM

QCPD’s Medina says Yumol immediately fled the scene of the crime by commandeering a car inside the Ateneo campus but this could not be independently verified. The details of Bandiala’s shooting are also sparse. Medina also says Yumol went into residential areas near Katipunan Avenue and was eventually arrested along Aurora Boulevard after a short chase.

A CCTV footage obtained by GMA News, however, shows Yumol initially walking towards a tricycle terminal along B. Gonzales Street, a few minutes away from Ateneo’s Gate 3. In the video, he initially gets on one of the parked tricycles then quickly disembarks. He tries to get the key of the tricycle from the driver, who refuses. Failing that, Yumol runs towards Esteban Abada Street as barangay authorities chase after him.

The next CCTV footage already shows him inside a yellow car plying the same street. He turns left on Xavierville Avenue before exiting again to Katipunan Avenue – near the flyover – heading towards Aurora Boulevard and into traffic.

Last footage aired by GMA News shows authorities in front of the Saint Joseph Shrine along Aurora Boulevard, near the Anonas LRT Station, flagging a UV bus that the suspect had boarded. He alights from the vehicle and is eventually arrested.

Police recover two guns from Yumol, saying that he used the one with a silencer to kill the victims. There is still no information as to the exact time the suspect was apprehended, but confirmation of his arrest starts coming in by around 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the entire Ateneo campus is placed on lockdown until around 5:30 pm.

ATENEO GRADUATION CANCELLED – 4:22 PM

Ateneo formally announces it has cancelled the graduation ceremonies of the Ateneo Law School Class of 2022 due to the shooting incident. It was initially scheduled at 4 pm.

“Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident,” the university says on Twitter.

ATENEO RELEASES STATEMENT – 7:23 PM

The university releases a statement condemning the shooting incident that happened ahead of “what was supposed to be a joyous celebration.”

“There is no acceptable reason for violence, we hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served,” it says.

“The University assures the community that its campuses are safe, and security protocols are now being reviewed and strengthened further,” ADMU adds.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte also condemn the incident and vow justice for the victims. Duterte, for her part, urges the PNP to address gun violence in the country by implementing measures such as “consistent operations against illegal firearms.”

Former vice president Leni Robredo, meanwhile, says the incident “reminds us to keep on pushing back on everything that promotes a culture of impunity.” She also says Furigay and her husband Roderick, the incumbent mayor of Lamitan City, were “strong supporters” of Angat Buhay, her office’s flagship anti-poverty program.

CALL FOR DONATIONS – JULY 25

The Ateneo Law School Class of 2022 has also called for donations for Jeneven Bandiala, the university security guard killed by Yumol. Check the posts below for details on how to help.

