US lawmakers meet with Marcos, other gov’t officials, before dropping by De Lima

The US delegation's visit pushes through after the PNP prevented it from visiting De Lima inside Camp Crame on August 18

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of “friendly” meetings with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his allies, United States lawmakers on a visit here were finally able to pay a call on former opposition senator Leila de Lima in her detention area inside the general headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP)

The De Lima visit by the US government officials on Friday, August 19, comes a day after they were denied by the PNP, which asked them to get prior permission from the court.

The American delegation was led by Democratic Senator Edward Markey.

Markey and his congressman companions on Thursday were already near the entrance of the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, where De Lima is detained, when they were stopped. Aside from requiring permission of court authorities, the PNP also said there were 15 active COVID-19 cases inside Camp Crame.

It was unusual that the PNP asked for a court order before visiting the detained former senator. Previously, the PNP Custodial Center had the jurisdiction to allow or deny the visits.

De Lima has been detained inside the PNP Custodial Center since 2017 for alleged drug charges.

The visit of the US delegation pushed through after the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 granted De Lima’s request to allow the American officials to pay her a call.

Before meeting with De Lima, the US delegation visited the President and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday. They also met with House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Court order

The court allowed the delegation to visit De Lima on Friday, from 9 am to 12 noon. Among the conditions given by the court were that no video or audio recording will be allowed, and the visitors will follow PNP’s guidelines.

In the court order, De Lima told the RTC Branch 204 that the visit was prearranged and coordinated beforehand with the PNP through a letter her camp sent on August 10. However, despite follow ups, “the PNP has not timely responded to the request.”

The order added that Markey sent a letter to PNP chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., conveying their request to visit De Lima on August 18. The RTC Branch 204, however, noted PNP’s Memorandum No. 2018-027, which laid down the guidelines in visiting person under police custody under the PNP Custodial Center.

“A foreigner national who wishes to visit a PUPC shall submit a letter of intent to the Chief, PNP at least 2 weeks in advance. The letter of intent must be endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) upon note Verbale from the concerned Embassy. The request shall include the purpose, itinerary, basic biographical information and a copy of valid IDs/passport (colored copy).”

Markey was among the authors of a US Senate resolution, which condemned the arrest of De Lima. The same resolution also denounced former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war and the harassment of media in the Philippines, particularly of Nobel Peace prize laureate and Rappler’s CEO Maria Ressa.

The resolution angered Duterte, who previously barred Markey from visiting the country. In May this year, US senators renewed their calls for De Lima’s release. – Rappler.com