Rappler Talk: Leila de Lima, a woman of faith

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In this Holy Week episode, former senator Leila de Lima opens up about faith, forgiveness, and the godsent pets who kept her company in nearly seven years in jail

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch this Holy Week episode of Rappler Talk at 8 pm (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday, March 28

MANILA, Philippines – She lost her freedom but found her faith.

In this Holy Week episode of Rappler Talk, former senator Leila de Lima opens up about her relationship with God which, in her words, became “intense” when she was detained for six years, eight months, and 21 days.

How did her time in jail strengthen her faith?

What are her views on forgiveness and revenge? In previous interviews, De Lima said she has not forgiven her “chief oppressor,” Rodrigo Duterte, but she is praying for the grace to be able to forgive the former president. What does she mean? And why does De Lima, vilified as a senator and as a woman during Duterte’s presidency, see the need to forgive?

De Lima also talks about the five cats, out of around 20, whom she brought home from her detention facility – Avatar, Doll, Lily, Otto, and Duchess – as well as two new kittens, Shogun and Golda. In this Rappler Talk interview, recorded on March 22, the former senator says she believes God sent these animals not only to keep her company, but also to make her “more human.”

Watch De Lima’s interview with Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II, at 8 pm (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday, March 28. – Rappler.com