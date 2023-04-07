LIVESTREAM: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion | Good Friday 2023

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the CBCP, leads the Celebration of the Lord's Passion at 3 pm (Manila time) on Good Friday, April 7

MANILA, Philippines – The observance of Holy Week reaches its climax on Good Friday, April 7, when Catholics commemorate the crucifixion and death of Christ on Calvary.

In the Philippines, millions of Catholics gather in churches at around 3 pm on Good Friday to listen to a retelling of the Passion of Christ, honor the cross, and receive communion. Many of these Good Friday liturgies are followed by traditional processions of images of Jesus, Mary, and Catholic saints.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, leads the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at the Diocese of Kalookan at 3 pm on Good Friday.

– Rappler.com