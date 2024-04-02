Angeles City files child abuse complaint vs parents of boy mimicking flagellation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG. The blood at the back of the two-year old boy was smeared from his uncle's as he participate in self-flagellation last Maundy Thursday, March 28.

Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office chief Edna Duaso says the incident has become a lesson on the responsibility of parents to protect their children

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – The Angeles City local government, upon orders of Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., has filed a child abuse complaint against the parents of the young boy mimicking flagellation during the Holy Week activities in Pampanga.

The Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) filed the complaint against the parents of the two-year-old boy on on Friday, March 29, for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The parents of the young boy have been detained at the Angeles City Police Station 2 in Barangay Sta. Teresita since late afternoon of Friday. Their son has been under the care of his grandmother.

The complaint, which was filed before the city prosecutor’s office, stemmed from a video uploaded by Rappler on its social media platforms on Thursday, March 28, showing the boy mimicking flagellants.

CSWDO chief Edna Duaso said the exposure of the child to such acts may result in negative influence. The situation has become a lesson on the responsibility of the parents to protect their children, she said.

“’Yun kasing pag-expose nila doon sa bata, sa mga ganoong gawain, supposed to be hindi naman nila papayagan bilang mga magulang. I-pro-protect natin ang mga bata,” Duaso told Rappler on Monday, April 1.

(Parents are not supposed to allow their children to be exposed to those kinds of activities. We should protect children.)

“Yung violation ng parents, hinayaan nila na ma-expose sa ganoong gawain ‘yung bata na puwedeng magdevelop ng negative na ano sa kanya. Hindi ‘yan laro. Dapat ‘yung isang tao na gumagawa ng ganoon eh naiintindihan niya kung ano ‘yung ginagawa niya. Puwede kasing mag-inflict ng harm sa kanya ‘yung mga ganoon just in case mailakas niya ‘yung palo niya,” she added.

(The violation of the parents is that they allowed their child be exposed in those acts that could possibly develop a negative influence on the child. It’s not a game. A person who is doing something like that must understand what he’s doing. It can inflict harm on him in case he hit himself too hard.)

Duaso also said they are looking for the parents of other children who were seen taking part in beating the flagellants and that they will also file appropriate complaints against them

