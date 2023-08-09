WATCH: Remembering Ninoy and his legacy’s relevance

Bookmark this page to watch the livestream of this forum discussing Ninoy Aquino's legacy, airing live at 10 am on August 10

MANILA, Philippines – Almost four decades after the assassination of opposition leader Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., where are we now as a nation?

On August 21, 1983, Aquino, one of the staunchest critics of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, was killed.

Aquino’s tragic death served as the catalyst for the 1986 People Power Revolution, which ultimately led to the downfall of Marcos.

Several decades after, the Philippines came full circle: the namesake son of the late dictator was elected president, securing overwhelming support from Filipinos amid a massive disinformation and propaganda campaign.

In honor of the late senator, 1Sambayan and the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation organized a forum to look back at Ninoy's legacy.