Hindi ito Marites: India, the Philippines’ new bestie

Growing geopolitical tensions in the region are pushing old friends to become closer partners

The Philippines and India have had official diplomatic ties for 75 years. In other words, they’re old friends. However, escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are pushing old friends to become closer allies, especially since both countries face territorial threats from China.

Now, the countries’ governments are forging broader relations. The Philippines recently purchased and received BrahMos supersonic missiles, India’s first major military export. India also invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to a state visit.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug walks us through the ways that the Philippines and India are becoming new besties. – Rappler.com

