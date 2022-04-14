Tracking the Marcos disinformation and propaganda machinery

MANILA, Philippines – As the 2022 polls inch closer, the online landscape becomes more difficult to navigate due to the deluge of disinformation that has favored the frontrunner of the presidential race – the dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Marcos has maintained a wide lead over his opponents even though he took longer to ramp up ad spending, is perpetually absent during presidential debates organized by major media organizations and the poll body, and has faced plenty of controversies involving his candidacy, his educational background, and his estate tax liability, among others.
How does he sustain and gain support online? His camp and his supporters employ tactics that involve spreading lies and utilizing networks that platforms are too slow to stop. It is a years-long effort that will come to a head on May 9, when Filipinos will cast their votes.
Here are Rappler investigations and reports on the many ways propaganda and disinformation related to the Marcoses thrive on social media, how platforms either respond or allow it to happen, and how the Marcos family benefits from the lies and manipulation.
Networked propaganda
- Networked propaganda: How the Marcoses are using social media to reclaim Malacañang
- Networked Propaganda: How the Marcoses are rewriting history
- Networked propaganda: False narratives from the Marcos arsenal
Disinformation, historical distortion
- From fringe to mainstream: Tracing the myth of the Marcos gold online
- Bongbong Marcos asked Cambridge Analytica to ‘rebrand’ family image
- Marcos Jr.’s campaign reaping benefits of years of disinformation – experts
Attacks
- Election disinformation efforts target to damage Robredo’s image, boost Marcos Jr.’s
- Pro-Marcos, Duterte accounts step up attacks on journalists as 2022 polls near
- Pro-Duterte, Marcos FB accounts often attack election rivals – study
YouTube
- YouTube networks spread propaganda on Marcoses, Martial Law – study
- YouTube’s unclear policies allow lies, disinformation to thrive
- Bongbong Marcos networks gain influence in YouTube election discourse – study
- Marcos YouTuber takes aim at ‘Conversations on Martial Law’ vlogger
- [ANALYSIS] Consequences of distorting Marcos’ historical legacy on Youtube
- YouTube rolls out information panels on ‘Martial Law in the Philippines’
- Imee still holds grudge against Facebook takedown of Marcos-linked fake network
- Chinese fake account network’s focus on Imee Marcos ‘particularly striking’ – Graphika
- Facebook group sheds Philippine history brand, now spreads Marcos propaganda
- Fake account network massively pro-Duterte – report
- Marcos network tries to take over Twitter with freshly-made accounts
- Twitter suspends over 300 accounts in Marcos network
- SparkToro tool shows Marcos with 42.6% ‘fake followers’ on Twitter, Moreno with 40.5%
