WATCH: The moment Arnie Teves got kicked out of the House of Representatives

The August 16 vote marks the downfall in Congress of a man who, just three years ago, was one of its deputy speakers

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives finally pulled the plug on Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., expelling him from the chamber after suspending him twice.

The vote on Wednesday, August 16, marked the downfall in Congress of a powerful man who, just three years ago, was one of the deputy speakers of the House, the institution’s second highest post.

The House ethics panel found that:

Teves’ attempts to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste amounted to an abandonment of public office; Teves’ continuous absences without leave in the House were tantamount to abandonment of public office; Teves caused dishonor when he posted on Facebook a video of him dancing while wearing only a tank top and a pair of boxer shorts.

“The committee finds that the gravity of the offenses committed by Rep A. Teves Jr. merits a heavier sanction in order to protect the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives,” the report read.

Teves was accused of being the brains behind the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March.

Watch the moment his former colleagues voted to boot him out of the chamber. – Rappler.com