Teves applied for asylum in Timor-Leste, says Remulla

TASK FORCE. The Joint Task Force Degamo led by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla and Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., hold a press briefing at Camp Crame on April 3, 2023.

The DFA gets wind of Congressman Arnie Teves' alleged application for asylum in the Southeast Asian country of Timor-Leste

MANILA, Philippines – Suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves has applied for asylum in Timor-Leste, according to a letter released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday, May 9.

“I write in line with your letter dated 29 April 2023 relaying confidential information from our Ambassador to Timor-Leste that Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. is in the capital city of Dili where he applied for a protection visa with the intent of asylum,” Remulla wrote.

“We wish to inform you that the Department has taken concrete steps to designate Congressman Teves Jr. as a terrorist undersigned and has requested the Anti-Terrorism Council to create a Technical Working Group (TWG) for this purpose,” the DOJ secretary added.

Teves has been out of the country since February 2023 and refused to return after being linked to the assassination of the late Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

Ten people were killed in the deadly attack, with 16 others injured as of Tuesday, May 9, after it was reported that a survivor died of a gunshot wound over two months after the incident. (READ: Death toll in Degamo attack rises to 10 as another victim dies)

Teves initially flew to the United States prior to the Degamo slaying purportedly for “medical reasons.” Previously, the DOJ said that he was allegedly in Cambodia end of March and early April.

During the April 17 Senate hearing, the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which was holding an inquiry into Negros Oriental killings, said Teves was spotted in South Korea.

Remulla has called Teves the “producer” or the person who funded and helped mastermind the attack.

The justice secretary initially said the NBI would file murder complaints against Teves on the first week of May, but these have not yet been filed as Remulla was out of the country.

On the murder complaints, Remulla said there were a “few more details being ironed out.”

“We were about to file the cases with a few more details being ironed out but anytime the case can be filed,” Remulla told reporters in a chance interview in a mix of Filipino and English on Tuesday, May 9.

“At the latest, possibly, Monday but we are trying to do it by Friday. I am asking them if they can expedite the filing because it’s been more than two months since the murders; might as well file the cases if they can already,” Remulla added.

Teves has denied any connection to the Degamo killing and said he would not return to the country due to “safety reasons.”

He is wanted in connection to murder complaints filed in 2019 for three separate killings in Negros Oriental province.

Why it matters

Political killings are commonplace in the Philippines, but it’s rare for an incumbent governor – even in the most politically volatile provinces – to be assassinated in his own home in broad daylight, with ordinary citizens caught in the crossfire of the attack.

The brazen attack, widely known as the “Pamplona massacre,” brought national attention to the long-running problem of unsolved killings in Negros Island. It stirred conversations on ending impunity and protecting human rights in Negros Oriental, issues that had rarely been talked about in the province.

The Senate committee on dangerous drugs and public order held marathon hearings to investigate the Degamo assassination and other Negros Oriental killings from April 17 to 19. They heard from dozens of families of victims of unsolved killings, survivors, and police. (READ: Victims detail Negros Oriental ‘reign of terror’ on 2nd day of Degamo inquiry)

The Senate inquiry, chaired by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, is set to continue on Wednesday, May 10. – Rappler.com