LIVESTREAM: Senate hearing on disinformation

The Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes is set to continue its hearing on disinformation on Wednesday, January 12.

The panel is currently looking into possible legislation that can be crafted to address the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation on social media platforms in the Philippines. Senators are also investigating reports saying public funds were allegedly used to finance troll farms spreading false information online.

Rappler CEO and press freedom icon Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for spearheading the fight against disinformation, will be among the resource persons during Wednesday’s hearing.

She has been reporting on disinformation and how social media platforms have been used to spread lies and spew hate. Ressa has since sounded the alarm on how tech giants “favor lies laced with anger and hate that spread faster and further than facts.”

