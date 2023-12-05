25 dead in Antique bus accident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FREAK ACCIDENT. More than 25 people have died after the freak bus accident in Hamtic town, Antique.

The Antique provincial government says the bus which was bound for Culasi town, Antique, from Iloilo City had 50 passengers onboard

CEBU, Philippines – Twenty-five people reportedly died in a bus accident that happened in Hamtic town in Antique province on Tuesday, December 5.

According to officials, more than 50 passengers were onboard bus No. 6289 from Iloilo City to Culasi town in Antique when the vehicle’s brake system allegedly malfunctioned at around 4:30 pm, causing the bus to fall into a ravine.

At around 9 pm, Tuesday, the provincial government of Antique confirmed that 3 out of 13 passengers were declared dead after being brought to the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

“For the families, it’s not right for me to say ‘don’t worry’. But we’d like to assure you that whatever hospitalization, medicines, and what they need we will take care of that. Di kamo magkabalaka (Do not worry),” Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said in a statement.

The provincial government also vowed to extend funeral assistance to the bereaved families.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for latest updates. – Rappler.com