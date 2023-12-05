At least 17 dead in Antique bus accident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FREAK ACCIDENT. More than 25 people have died after the freak bus accident in Hamtic town, Antique.

(1st UPDATE) Governor Rhodora Cadiao clarifies that the official count of victims as of December 6 is 28 while the number of fatalities stands at 17

CEBU, Philippines – At least 17 people have died in a bus accident that happened in Hamtic town in Antique province on Tuesday, December 5.

This death toll was revised from an earlier figure of 25 dead. Governor Rhodora Cadiao clarified in an online livestream of Radyo 630 that the official count of victims as of December 6 is 28 while the number of fatalities stood at 17.

“13 died on the spot while 3 died at the emergency hospital and one expired in Iloilo,” Cadiao said.

According to officials, more than 50 passengers were onboard bus No. 6289 from Iloilo City to Culasi town in Antique when the vehicle’s brake system allegedly malfunctioned at around 4:30 pm, causing the bus to fall into a ravine.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, the provincial government of Antique confirmed that 3 out of 13 passengers were declared dead after being brought to the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

“For the families, it’s not right for me to say ‘don’t worry’. But we’d like to assure you that whatever hospitalization, medicines, and what they need we will take care of that. Di kamo magkabalaka (Do not worry),” Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said in a statement.

The provincial government also vowed to extend funeral assistance to the bereaved families.

