Aklan farmers shift to rabbit production as food alternative

FOOD ALTERNATIVE. Hundreds of farmers in Aklan province, Western Visayas, have started rabbit production as a way of expanding their food business and improving food security

Rabbit production advocate Margarito Andrade says the process is friendly to the environment as rabbits do not emit gas, which helps heal the earth from the threat of global warming

KALIBO, Philippines – Farmers in the province of Aklan are hoping that rabbit will become popular as food now that the Chinese Calendar has ushered in the year of the water rabbit.

Local rabbit food advocate Margarito Andrade told Rappler on January 25 that farmers in Banga town, Aklan started introducing the production of rabbit in 2020 during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic.

That was also around the time the Department of Agriculture started exploring the potential of systematically producing rabbit meat as an alternative source of protein.

“Currently, there are hundreds of residents in Aklan who are into rabbit production. In January 2022, we counted some 400 plus breeders. Now, I estimate it to possibly reach a thousand residents,” Andrade said in a phone interview.

Local farmers see rabbit production as an alternative source to boost food security and help mitigate climate change.

Panay island, which includes the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guinamas and Iloilo, and Iloilo City had scattered outbreaks in 2022 of African Swine Fever.

It forced local governments to tighten borders of provinces, towns, and even barangays against the movement of pork and pork products from affected communities.

Explaining how rabbits can help the environment, Andrade pointed out: “According to studies, rabbits do not emit gas in the air ,which helps heal the earth from the threat of global warming.”

“Also, through proper research and training, breeders know that rabbits only feed on dry grasses,” he added.

Despite the availability of information on the internet, some breeders rely on commercial feed to feed their rabbits.

The rising cost of commercial feed has discouraged some breeders, Andrade acknowledged.

Rabbit is still quite pricey, retailing at around P400 per kilo in 2021

Andrade has just organized a chat group of local rabbit breeders.

“When we are organized, we could then seek assistance from the Department of Agriculture,” he added

Once confederated, Andrade’s group plans to organize a rabbit festival in the province.

Banga Municipal Agriculture and Fisheries Council Felino Remaneses has conducted a workshop on rabbit production for farmers and fisherfolk all over province at the Aklan Provincial Food Terminal at Barangay Pook, Kalibo.

“We provided rabbit lechon, for all to taste how yummy it is. It is healthier and better than eating lechon baka or lechon baboy (whole roasted cow or pig),” he said.

Vicmae Macavinta, an employee of the Provincial Agriculture Office said that at first she was hesitant to eat the rabbit lechon.

“But then I got curious as everybody also tasted it and found that it tastes good. I am sure to eat it again once there is an opportunity,” she told Rappler. – Rappler.com