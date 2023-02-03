Boracay gets ready for arrival of at least 18 cruise ships in 2023

IDYLL. Local tourists wade along the beach of Boracay. KARCHER

A cruise ship from Holland America Line is set to bring 600 high-end tourists for an eight-hour visit of Boracay on February 13

BORACAY, Philippines – Popular tourist destination Boracay Island is expecting visits from at least 18 cruise ships in 2023, which will provide a boost to the local tourism industry.

Niven Maquirang, officer-in-charge of the Port Cruise Ship Operation and Special Project, confirmed that the first ship is due to arrive the day before Valentine’s Day, February 13.

Maquirang’s office is part of the Economic Enterprise Development Department of the Aklan provincial government.

“This resort island was previously planned to be a hub for cruise ships in the Philippines, but the project was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maquirang said.

The last recorded cruise ship port call in Boracay was in 2018.

Maquirang said Holland America Line’s MS Seaborne Encore is expected to bring 600 high-end tourists for an eight-hour island tour.

Maquirang is currently finalizing the list of the other nine cruise ships that are expected to visit the island.

He said more cruise ships are expected to arrive until 2025.

The tourists are expected to visit fine dining restaurants, souvenir shops, and enjoy the beaches during their stay.

Maylynn Graf of the Motag Living Museum in Barangay Motag, Malay, Aklan, said they were also expecting the guests to visit the site.

The museum offers traditional activities such as weaving, planting, and cooking rice, while the residents, who act as actors and actresses, will showcase their way of life. – Rappler.com