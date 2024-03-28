Mayor imposes Good Friday ban on parties, loud music in Boracay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUIET ISLAND. A station of the cross has been installed by the Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish at the front beach of Boracay. Photo by Jun N. Aguirre/Rappler

The ban will be lifted by 6 am on Black Saturday

AKLAN, Philippines – The local government of Malay has reminded bars, hotels, and tourists that parties and loud music will be prohibited in the resort island of Boracay on Good Friday, March 29.

Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said Maundy Thursday that he signed Memorandum Order 2024-36, which prohibits the issuance of permits for parties and similar activities. The memorandum seeks to respect the commemoration of Holy Week by the Catholic faithful.

The tradition of prohibiting parties every Good Friday started in 2009. The memorandum is lifted by 6 am of March 30.

“Please be informed that the local government unit of Malay will not issue permits for parties and/or any activities with loud music from 6:00 AM of Good Friday until 6:00 am of Black Saturday,” said Bautista.

Meanwhile, the Malay Tourism Office reported that Boracay is on track with its target of two million tourists in 2024. From January 1 to March 26, Boracay has registered 499, 120 tourists.

Of the said number, 351,189 were domestic; 137,800, foreign; and 7, 131, overseas Filipino workers.

Police Captain Redym Daligdig, chief of the Caticlan Airport Police Station, told Rappler on March 28 that they were on alert to ensure safety the passengers bound for Boracay.

“The Caticlan Airport has an average of 6,000 to 6,500 passengers daily, and we have 36 personnel to ensure the safety of all,” he said.

The Caticlan Airport is also known as Boracay Airport and Godofredo Ramos Airport. – Rappler.com