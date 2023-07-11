Cebu governor defends daughter amid ‘Love the Philippines’ fiasco

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER. Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and her daughter, Tourism Secretary Christina, hold hands during the inauguration of the Tourist Area Project in Medellin town, Cebu on Monday, July 10.

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia rallied behind her daughter, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, amid the controversy surrounding the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) new slogan “Love the Philippines” and its tourism rebranding efforts.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Medellin tourist rest area project on Monday, July 10, Garcia expressed her dismay over witnessing the criticisms her daughter has faced in recent weeks.

“She has been unfairly criticized, bashed, and ridiculed for sins she did not commit, yet she stood her ground,” Garcia said in her speech.

The DOT faced online backlash after a blogger exposed the agency for featuring stock footage from other countries in the promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” campaign.

The DOT cut its ties with DDB Philippines, the advertising agency responsible for the video. The company has acknowledged the mistake and issued an apology for using the stock footage.

Frasco received support from members of the Cebu provincial board, tourism officers, and other stakeholders, who came to her defense.

Expressing gratitude, Garcia thanked the officials, representatives from the private sector, and consular members present at the inauguration for their support for her daughter.

“Your support demonstrates that you are fully behind the efforts of our tourism secretary, and as a Cebuana, we will always stand by her,” Garcia said.

On Monday, July 3, the legislature of Cebu province passed a resolution endorsing the DOT’s new tourism campaign.

Manifesto

In a show of support, around 60 government officials, businessmen, and artists signed several manifestos backing Frasco.

One manifesto, signed by tourism officers and various tourism stakeholders from One Cebu Island, praised Frasco for her “inner strength and composed demeanor” amid the controversy.

“Her silence in the face of loud-mouthed propaganda speaks eloquently of the class and confidence that have come to define her as a public servant,” they said.

The group also commended Frasco for terminating the contract with the advertising agency responsible for the misleading footage.

Another manifesto, signed by congressmen, mayors, and councilors, alleged that there was a “coordinated demolition job” targeting the DOT leadership following the release of the controversial promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” campaign.

They echoed Frasco’s claim that the DOT did not spend funds on producing the controversial video.

“Notably, and as emphasized by Secretary Garcia-Frasco herself, the DOT has not paid a single centavo in the production of the AVP (video) in question. Part of the smear campaign is misleading the public into believing that the DOT already spent a hefty sum of about P50 million for it,” read part of the manifesto. – Rappler.com