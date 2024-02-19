Cebu opens Osmeña Boulevard section for traffic 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SKYWALK. In this photo taken on February 14, 2024, the skywalk near Fuente Osmena is without its roof, after the contractor of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., started demolition the day before.

Authorities announce another partial road closure on Osmeña Boulevard, from P. del Rosario Street to RR London, to facilitate the removal of the roofings of the second skywalk near two schools

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced on Monday, February 19, that the portion of Osmeña Boulevard, from the corner of Fuente Osmeña Circle until the Arlington Pond intersection, is already open to traffic.

This was after the contractor of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) already removed the major parts of the skywalk.

A partial road closure was implemented in that portion of the thoroughfare on February 15, due to hazards posed by the demolition works.

Another road closure

The CBRT, however, on its official Facebook page, announced another partial road closure on Osmeña Boulevard, from P. del Rosario Street to RR London, from February 19-20, to facilitate the removal of the roofings of the second skywalk near Abellana National School and the Cebu Normal University.

“Full closure follows from the night of February 21, Wednesday, up to February 25, Sunday, for the removal of the main span. Regular traffic flow will resume on February 26, Monday,” the CBRT said.

During this period, motorists are advised to follow the provided rerouting scheme.

As of Monday, the removal of the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña is almost complete.

The public, however, is advised to observe extra caution when crossing the streets.

“Motorists are advised to reduce speed, and traffic enforcers are present to assist pedestrians during the crossing,” the CBRT said.

The city government allowed the removal of the two skywalks to pave the way for the construction of the CBRT. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is a community journalist currently affiliated with SunStar Cebu and is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow of Rappler for 2023-2024.