COA, helped by private sector, flags Bohol hospitals with over P1-M expired medicines

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit, working on a report provided to the provincial government, flagged three devolved public hospitals in Bohol for incurring losses of over a million pesos because of expired drugs and medicines.

Flagged for their bulk purchases by COA were the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital (TBGDH), Catigbian District Hospital (CDH), and the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital (CSGTMH).

“Management procured its drugs and medicines for six-month periods departing from the three-month requirement ceiling under Section 361 of RA 7160 attributable to the incorrect implementation of bulk procurement approach resulting in total actual loss from expiration of P1,845,124.52,” said the state auditors.

COA also added that prompt action was needed on this matter because, if unattended, these hospitals risk “further spoilage and expiration.”

The government auditors released on January 9 a Citizen Participatory Audit (CPA) report which was culled from data provided to Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado.

A CPA is a program of COA which promotes more transparency by encouraging the private sector and civil society groups to review government transactions. In this case, the report given to the Bohol provincial government came from the auditor of the Philippine Pharmacists Association – Bohol Chapter.

The citizen auditor and four COA auditors looked into the financial records of the devolved Bohol public hospitals from November 10 to 23, 2023.

The auditors uncovered the following: TBGDH incurred a loss from “expired drugs and medicines” worth P985,195; CDH wasted P453,233; while CSGTMH spoiled P400,155.

The three hospitals responded to the audit observation memorandum that they turned to bulk procurements because they wanted to purchase at better prices and get volume discounts from suppliers.

The government hospitals also said that because of the uncertain situation during the COVID-19 pandemic they anticipated delivery and supply problems.

The three hospitals assured the COA of adopting government mandated procedures in future supply contracts, as well as improve their inventory and supply monitoring. – Rappler.com