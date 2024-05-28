Ombudsman suspends Bohol governor, 68 officials over Chocolate Hills mess

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUSPENDED. Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado (center) tells government employees on Tuesday, May 28, that he will return after a six-month suspension order imposed by the Office of the Ombudsman against him and 68 other officials.

CEBU, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman ordered a preventive suspension against Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado and 68 other officials from different government agencies over the construction and operation of the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort on Chocolate Hills.

Officials are suspended for six months without pay, based on the order signed by Edilberto Sandoval, Special Prosecutor and Ombudsman Officer-In-Charge on May 22.

“Di pud ko maulaw aning kung unsa ning among giatobang nga hagit karon tungod kay dili kani tungod sa korapsyon kundili mga butang nga negligence sa ubang taw nga nadamay lang ta,” Aumentado said in a press conference on Tuesday, May 28.

(I am not ashamed of the challenges we are facing today because it is not because of corruption but because of the negligence of other people)

A preventive suspension is a standard practice done in investigations that involve officials to prevent any possible tampering of evidence, harassment of witnesses, interference and/or withholding of pertinent documents or records.

According to Aumentado, he was “collateral damage.”

Aumentado added that the officials will be consulting with their lawyers before deciding to appeal the preventive suspension order.

Bohol Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite will serve as acting governor.

Ombudsman’s order

The Ombudsman charged provincial and local government officials of Sagbayan town, Bohol with grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty. Investigators also found that the officials tolerated the operation and expansion of the controversial resort.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional executive director Paquito Melicor was included in the list of suspended officials, alongside former heads of the regional office.

On Monday, May 20, the regional director disclosed during a hearing at the House of Representatives that the DENR-Protected Area Management Board had convened to discuss repealing the resolutions which allowed the construction of structures on the protected zones of the Chocolate Hills. – Rappler.com