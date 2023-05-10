Comelec to hold public hearings on postponement of barangay, SK polls in Negros Oriental

COMELEC CHIEF ATTENDS HEARING. Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia attends the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing Wednesday, May 10, 2023, on the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia tells a Senate panel that he will attend the hearings himself, and that the poll body will decide on the proposal in September

MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said on Wednesday, May 10, that the poll body will hold public hearings on the recommendation to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Oriental due to the security situation in the area.

Garcia said this before the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, during its investigation into the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and dozens of other unsolved murders in the province.

“We are very supportive of the recommendation of the honorable Senator [Francis] Tolentino for a possible postponement in the barangay and SK elections…in Negros Oriental,” Garcia told the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on Wednesday, May 10.

According to the Comelec chief, election laws allow delays in instances of insurrection, terrorism and violence, but upon 30 days from cessation of violence and not later than 90 days.

There’s also the issue of barangay chiefs who would have to act in holdover capacity if the polls in Negros Oriental would be delayed.

He said that much of the law is left to the interpretation of Comelec, so they would need to study what is allowed, and that consultations have to be done in Negros Oriental barangays if the people also want the election to be delayed.

“There should be a proper hearing. We commit that we can conduct this hearing,” Garcia said.

He said he would attend these hearings himself and that Comelec would decide on the postponement by the second or third week of September.

Brigadier General Leonardo Peña of the 3rd Infantry Division said he also supports the delay of the election to focus military reinforcements in the province.



“There are 557 barangays [in Negros Oriental], more troops will be needed to secure these barangay,” Peña said.



This is the fourth time since 2016 that the Philippine government postponed barangay elections. – Rappler.com