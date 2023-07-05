Cebu-based delivery riders call for protection of rights, welfare

TOGETHER AS ONE. Delivery riders from different platforms stand together at the Riders Summit in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 4.

CEBU, Philippines – For over three years, 35-year-old Joseph Limasac has lived life on the edge, working as a food delivery rider in Cebu to provide for his family’s needs.

He started as a driver for the food delivery app Foodpanda in 2019, working through the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and even the days that followed the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

“I used to be a security guard but I had to change careers because the pay for being a food delivery rider was slightly better,” Limasac told Rappler in Cebuano.

On slow days, Limasac would earn between P800 to P900 per day. On better days, it would be more than P1,000.

However, being the sole breadwinner of his family, all his earnings would eventually go towards his children’s education funds, house rent, and other important bills.

Of course, the years only became more difficult for riders like Limasac.

In 2022, the Philippines experienced skyrocketing fuel prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. During this time, many Cebuano jeepney drivers and delivery riders began cutting down on their expenses, such as food.

The first few months of 2023 also saw a significant increase in road accidents, including those involving motorcycle drivers. Between January 1 and March 31, the Cebu City Transport Office (CCTO) recorded a tally of 2,132 vehicular accidents.

According to Limasac, his daily earnings also proportionally decreased after inflation rates soared at the start of the year.

UNION. The National Union of Food Delivery Riders (RIDERS) is dedicated to supporting gig riders across the country through the national campaign for the riders’ charter of rights. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

“It’s really difficult… I still have to pay for my own gas, load for the app, and even maintenance for my motorcycle all the while having no insurance provided to us,” the delivery rider said.

Because of his circumstances, Limasac joined the Riders Summit held at the Cebu City Hall on Tuesday, July 4, to pursue calls for better rights and welfare for all his fellow food delivery riders in the city and across the nation.

Charter of rights

Riders gathered as the National Union of Food Delivery Riders (RIDERS) unveiled the “Rider’s Charter of Rights,” a comprehensive document that will serve as the foundation for the development of policies and campaigns aimed at uplifting local rider communities.

The key provisions of their charter include:

The right to just compensation, including a standard fare matrix and guaranteed minimum wage.

The right to social protection, which entails a written contract outlining the employment terms and obligations of both riders and companies, as well as the provision of mandatory social benefits.

The right to representation, including regular consultations with workers, worker participation in decision-making processes, and scheduled dialogues with the Department of Labor and Employment.

The right to be free from any form of discrimination, violence, sexual harassment, and abuse, with a focus on banning discriminatory practices and ensuring safe work environments.

The right to safe and healthy working conditions, encompassing the implementation of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) programs and adherence to OSH standards.

The right to self-organization, granting riders the freedom to form associations and join unions, as well as the guaranteed freedom to go on strike.

The right to collective bargaining, where companies and employers engage in negotiations with unions/associations, with government supervision to ensure fair collective bargaining.

The right to continuing education and skills training, which involves the provision of educational programs, courses, and accessible technical and educational resources.

The right to grievance, establishing effective reportage and redress mechanisms, along with a robust dispute settlement process.

The right to security of tenure, ensuring that employment termination is not unjust or arbitrary.

Geoffrey Labudahon, the national coordinator of RIDERS, told Rappler that while the processing of the charter at the Senate level might take some time, local governments have the power to adopt the charter in full.

“The 10 rights will be the basic or fundamental rights of all delivery riders regardless of whether they are freelancers or employees,” Labudahon said.

RIDERS has already submitted a list of proposals concerning the rights and welfare of food delivery riders to the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In October 2022, Senator Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1373, which aims to provide protection and full employment and regulate the jobs of online workers, entrepreneurs, raketeros (moonlighters), and most importantly, delivery riders.

A better city for riders

In Cebu City, Councilor Rey Gealon told delivery riders during the summit that the Sangguniang Panglungsod is working on four major ordinances that would assist riders in their day-to-day work and secure their welfare.

SUMMIT. Delivery riders from different delivery platforms gather at the Cebu City Hall and talk with Councilor Rey Gealon about the possible adoption of their charter of rights, and push for ordinances dedicated to their welfare. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

“We have an upcoming ordinance in the city council right now that intends to put violations that have exceeded the prescribed period [for legal action] under amnesty… delivery riders must no longer be allowed to pay in these cases,” Gealon said in Cebuano.

According to Gealon, the proposed Cebu City Traffic Violators Amnesty Ordinance of 2022 was approved on its second reading and is now on its third reading.

Gealon said the city council is also working on another ordinance that would “relieve” delivery riders from paying the annual fixed tax on delivery vehicles in the City of Cebu.

Two more ordinances are also being tackled by the city council and are expected to help riders by creating a City Motorcycle Rider’s Welfare Office and mandating establishments to construct designated waiting areas for riders on their premises.

“No Cebuano must be left behind… Through the Rider Summit and signing of the charter, this will extend their rights and welfare,” Gealon said. – Rappler.com