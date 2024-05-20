[Kitchen 143] The rich Filipino flavors of Fili Café

Kitchen 143 is heading to Cebu! Last week we visited Mott32, and this time we’re trying out Fili Café.

In this episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila discovers the vibrant flavors of Fili Café, located within the Fili Hotel and Resort of NUSTAR Cebu.

Every buffet is different, but Fili Café is on a whole other level. With its wide array of international and local cuisines, the representation of delicacies from the country’s different regions is at the forefront of their mission to serve good food.

Stay tuned for an episode filled with delectable dishes and an insider’s look at the luxurious amenities of the Fili Hotel and Resort. Don’t miss this culinary and visual feast, only on Kitchen 143!

Bookmark this page to watch the latest episode of Kitchen 143, live on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

BrandRap is the platform for your brand’s next big story. Every day, we collaborate with our partners to create stories that are informative, relevant, and effective. If you want to amplify your message, engage the right audience, and expand your social reach online, we’d like to help. Email us at sales@rappler.com. We also invite you to join the #CheckThisOut chat room of the Rappler Communities app, available for iOS, Android, or web.