DAR chief orders allocation of land to displaced Ati in Boracay

FENCING OPERATION. Members of the security guards of a private company lead the fencing of the property given to the BATO tribe in Boracay which is under dispute.

The Department of Agrarian Reform says it had canceled the 2018 Certificate of Land Ownership Award granted to 44 members of the Boracay Ati Tribal Organization after the private claimant proved that the land was not suitable for agriculture

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III has ordered the allocation of government-owned land to the 44 Ati in Boracay Island who were displaced following the cancellation of a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) issued by the Duterte administration, DAR said on Wednesday, March 27.

Estrella gave the order days after the Boracay Ati Tribal Organization (BATO) urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to intervene in the legal dispute between them and a land developer that had fenced off their property in Boracay even when the land ownership issue was supposedly still pending in court.

DAR said that according to Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Napoleon Galit, Estrella issued the directive immediately after the owners of the 1,282-square meter land in question reclaimed the property on March 26.

“DAR will extend all assistance and support services to all our agrarian reform beneficiaries, but we must uphold the law,” said Galit.

DAR said that Estrella wants the affected Ati to return to farming through the grant of agricultural land to cultivate, but did not provide additional details.

In November 2018, then-president Rodrigo Duterte gave land to BATO members through a collective CLOA.

DAR said that based on its records, private claimant Digna Elizabeth Ventura, whose property covered the 1,282 square meters of land occupied by the concerned BATO members, filed a protest on April 10, 2019, against the inclusion of her property in the 2018 CLOA.

DAR said that its Western Visayas office ordered Ventura to provide a soil analysis test regarding the suitability of the disputed land for agricultural purposes.

In 2023, Ventura presented a certification issued by the Agricultural Land Management and Evaluation Division of the Bureau of Soils, confirming that the subject land is “not suitable for agriculture,” DAR said.

Given the findings, DAR Western Visayas chief Sheila Enciso upheld the private claimant’s protest and directed her to file an application for CLOA cancellation before the Office of the DAR secretary.

Galit said that the DAR chief issued a final order of CLOA cancellation on March 5, 2024, as the 44 claimants failed to show proof that would invalidate the DA certification.

“The petitioners representing BATO were unable to present any controverting evidence that would have prompted us to overrule the DARRO’s ruling. They lacked evidence to support their claim of occupancy of the area covered by the CLOA,” said Galit.

Galit also pointed out that the filing of the motion for reconsideration by BATO was in default, DAR said.

In seeking the intervention of the CHR in their land case, BATO had claimed that the private claimant began fencing off the property in Sitio Angol, Barangay Manocmanoc in Boracay even “even “without formal court notices.”

BATO leader Delsa Justo had claimed that their appeal was still pending at the Court of Appeals. – Rappler.com