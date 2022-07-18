Why Cebu’s Carbon Market vendors refuse to leave

DEMOLISHED Vendors and residents remove their belongings and scavenge anything of value after the demolition of their stalls at Carbon Public Market in Cebu City on July 18, 2022.

While vendors claim they would pay higher rental fees for their new spots, city officials say the old stalls were removed for occupying the road

CEBU, Philippines – Vendors of Cebu City’s historic Carbon Market refused to leave quietly when at least 80 stalls near the Freedom Public Park were demolished Monday morning, July 18.

Dozens gathered around 8 am in the area between the two new market locations to protest the move by the Cebu City Market Administration.

As more residents came out to protest, police reinforcements arrived to make sure the demolition order was carried out.

At around 10 am, the local vendor group Carbon-hanong Alyansa held an ecumenical religious service to protest against the demolition.

According to the group, at least 8,000 vendors will be affected by the city government’s continuing demolitions for the Carbon Market Modernization project.

Why is the city demolishing market stalls?

According to the Office of the City Markets, old stalls were being demolished to clear pathways leading to the new market.

“These vendors are supposedly transferred just very near where their stalls used to be, just a few blocks away but they don’t want to,” City Market Administrator Wendell Cenas said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Cenas also clarified that they would never remove stalls located in areas that were private-owned.

“This development in Carbon is for everyone. All of it would look clean right after the demolition,” he added.

Because of the development plan to fully utilize the new Carbon market, vendors are being transferred to the interim market.

In 2020, Megawide began construction for the redevelopment of the 100-year-old market in downtown Cebu City.

On July 13, the Office of the City Markets sent notices to transfer to all vendors, space occupants, and stallholders.

In these notices, Cenas ordered the ambulant vendors to clear their market stalls/spaces and voluntarily transfer to the Interim Market, which is situated at Unit II of the Carbon Market.

Vendors were given until July 18 to comply with the directive or be forcibly moved out.