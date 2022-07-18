Why Cebu’s Carbon Market vendors refuse to leave

According to the Office of the City Markets, old stalls were being demolished to clear pathways leading to the new market.
“These vendors are supposedly transferred just very near where their stalls used to be, just a few blocks away but they don’t want to,” City Market Administrator Wendell Cenas said in a mix of English and Cebuano.
Cenas also clarified that they would never remove stalls located in areas that were private-owned.
“This development in Carbon is for everyone. All of it would look clean right after the demolition,” he added.
Because of the development plan to fully utilize the new Carbon market, vendors are being transferred to the interim market.
In 2020, Megawide began construction for the redevelopment of the 100-year-old market in downtown Cebu City.
On July 13, the Office of the City Markets sent notices to transfer to all vendors, space occupants, and stallholders.
In these notices, Cenas ordered the ambulant vendors to clear their market stalls/spaces and voluntarily transfer to the Interim Market, which is situated at Unit II of the Carbon Market.
Vendors were given until July 18 to comply with the directive or be forcibly moved out.