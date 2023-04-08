Coast Guard leads search and retrieval operations for missing Ati leader in Boracay

MEETING. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos meets with oriented with members of the Malay MDRRMO at the latter's operation center on April 7, 2023.

(2nd UPDATE) The fishing boat of missing Ati leader Ernesto Coching collided with a speedboat owned by Shangri-la and Spa Resort-Boracay, according to a Malay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office report

BORACAY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard-Caticlan on Friday, April 7, launched search and retrieval operations for a community chieftain believed to have drowned after his fishing boat collided with a speed boat days earlier in waters between Caticlan and Boracay Island.

The Malay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said in a report that the incident happened between Caticlan and Cagban Port at 9:20 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

The MDRRMO identified the missing person as Ernesto Coching, a 60-year-old resident of Barangay Cubay Sur, Malay, the leader of the Ati community in Cubay. (Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story erroneously referred to Ernesto Coching as an Aeta chieftain. This has been corrected.)

PCG-Caticlan had rescued Coching’s companion and fellow Ati, Ricky Valencia.

According to the MDRRMO, the speedboat that figured in the collision is Diwata 4, owned by the Shangri-la and Spa Resort-Boracay.

“Based on the investigation we conducted, the speedboat seems to be busy because of the surge of tourists. They did not notice the fishing boat due to the fishing boat’s apparent poor lighting condition. We had immediately responded and were able to rescue the survivor together with the MDRRMO,” PCG-Caticlan chief Lieutenant Senior Grade Valernie Daitao told Rappler in an interview on Friday.

He added that the Shangri-la Resort has vowed to extend support to the family of the victim.

The search and retrieval operation was conducted by the joint operatives of Malay MDRRMO, PCG-Caticlan and the Police Maritime Group.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos met with the MDRRMO, PCG, and Maritime Police Friday afternoon at the MDRRMO Operations Center in mainland, Malay. He joined the search and retrieval operations in Boracay on Saturday, April 8.

Coching’s body was found later on Saturday.

– Rappler.com