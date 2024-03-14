Western Visayas university probes allegations of exam question leakage in Iloilo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Students take the admission test at the Wedtern Visayas State University in La Paz District, Iloilo City on March 10, 2024.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The state-run West Visayas State University (WVSU) announced on Wednesday, March 13, that it was investigating allegations of a leakage in the questionnaires used during its recently held college admission exams in Iloilo City.

The university found itself at the center of a firestorm resulting from allegations that questioned the credibility of its March 10 examinations involving 11,600 takers.

WVSU alumni sounded alarm bells and sought a no-nonsense investigation into the alleged leakage.

“It is essential to identify the root of the leak, hold those responsible accountable, and implement measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” said Iloilo historian Nereo Lujan, an alumnus of the WVSU College of Mass Communication, on Thursday, March 14.

Lujan said the implications of the alleged leak “extend far beyond the confines of the examination room.”

“They affect the confidence and trust of students, parents, and the wider community in the fairness of the admissions process,” Lujan added.

It all started with a Facebook user, CJ Gania Barnezo Arellano, who posted screenshots of his supposed conversation with his younger sister about the alleged leaked questions on Wednesday. His sister is one of the thousands who took the WVSU test.

Along with the screenshots, Arellano, social marketing head of Ideal Visa Consultancy in Iloilo, posted a message addressed to WVSU, alleging that his sister saw some takers studying questionnaires before the exams. These, he alleged, were exactly the same as the ones given during the exams.

He said, “This is unfair and damages your institution’s integrity as a whole. We would like to hear your side about this matter and your explanation.”

Arellano’s post quickly spread among netizens in Panay and Negros, prompting the WVSU administration to immediately issue a statement.

In a statement, the WVSU management announced that it has started an investigation into the allegations and will make its findings known to the public.

WVSU President Joselito Villaruz said, “There has to be accountability. That I can promise to the public…. I think we really have to dig deeper into what caused this issue or problem in the first place.”

Florence Hibionada, another WVSU alumnus, welcomed the WVSU’s prompt action.

“It is great that the university immediately addressed the matter by initiating an investigation. Here’s my take: Investigate who, why, and how it happened,” she said.

“As a WVSU alumnus, I am deeply troubled by the reported leak involving questionnaires in the recently held WVSU CAT. Such breaches of trust undermine the credibility of the examination process and jeopardize the opportunities of deserving students,” said Lujan, information and community officer of the provincial government of Iloilo.

However, Dr. Hazel Villa, WVSU communications director, said she found the Facebook post to be malicious.

“Why is it on social media? Because, if you come to think of it, those who spread it at this point are malicious,” she said.

Villa added that if Arellano has proof that exam questions were leaked, then he could have directly written to the university to complain and show his evidence. – Rappler.com