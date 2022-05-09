Nearly 2,000 VCMs encounter issues on election day

TEST. Officers and members of the electoral board conduct final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 4, 2022, in preparation for the 2022 Philippine elections.

(1st UPDATE) Comelec's established contingency procedures give the voter two options: let the electoral board batch-feed the ballot at a later time with watchers present, or wait for the VCM malfunction issue to be resolved so the voter could personally feed the ballot into the machine

MANILA, Philippines – Multiple incidents of malfunctioning vote-counting machines (VCM) and SD cards have been reported shortly after polling precincts opened for the 2022 elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner George Garcia said that as of past 10 am on Monday, May 9, at least 1,867 VCMs that encountered glitches have already been resolved.

The breakdown of those issues is listed below:

Paper jam: 940

Rejected ballots: 606

VCM scanner: 158

VCM printer not printing : 87

Not printing properly: 76

The number of faulty VCMs reported on Monday morning accounts for only 1.74% of the 107,345 machines being used in the 2022 elections.

Fifty-one machines that were classified as defective also had to be replaced as of 8 am, Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said.

The poll body previously said it had activated eight regional hubs across the country to address problems involving the VCMs and SD cards.

Of the total number of VCMs for the 2022 polls, 97,345 were used in the past two elections.

Acknowledging that the machines’ quality might have suffered over time, the Comelec refurbished the machines with the help of tech provider Smartmatic in 2021.

The 10,000 remaining machines, meanwhile, were leased by the poll body for the 2022 polls.

In the event of malfunctioning equipment, voting must continue, according to the contingency procedures set in place by the Comelec.

The voter has two options:

proceed with voting, but agree to sign a waiver of their right to be issued a receipt; the electoral board will batch-feed the ballots before the polls close wait for the VCM malfunction issue to be resolved so they could personally feed their ballot

There are multiple reports of voters hesitant to surrender their ballots to poll workers in precincts where the VCM or SD card malfunctioned. For the record, this is a contingency procedure of the Comelec. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/2RfMnlyyqC — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) May 9, 2022

When contingency procedures are being undertaken, they should be conducted with watchers present, according to Comelec Resolution 10759, promulgated in January. – Rappler.com