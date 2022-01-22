Caraga, Eastern Visayas see rain from trough of LPA outside PAR

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of January 22, 2022, 5:30 pm.

The low pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility as early as Saturday evening, January 22, and will bring more rain in the coming days

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) began bringing rain to the regions of Caraga and Eastern Visayas on Saturday, January 22.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing on Saturday afternoon that the LPA was located 1,130 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It is expected to enter PAR either Saturday evening or Sunday, January 23.

But even before its entry, the LPA’s trough is already causing scattered rain and thunderstorms in Caraga and Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario said the LPA is not expected to become a tropical cyclone, but it will continue to trigger rain as it approaches the Philippines.

Northern Mindanao and the Visayas are likely to have rain on Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25, and Palawan from Wednesday, January 26, to Thursday, January 27.

“Ibayong paghahanda at pag-iingat nga ang ating ipinapayo, especially dito sa mga areas na dinaanan ng Bagyong Odette nung nakaraang buwan, dahil pa rin sa inaasahan nating mga pag-ulan sa mga susunod na araw,” Ordinario said.

(We advise people to take extra care and precautions, especially areas hit by Typhoon Odette last month, since we’re expecting rain in the coming days.)

Odette (Rai) was the strongest and deadliest tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2021. It left at least 406 people dead and caused over P33 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Saturday, bringing some rain to Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon. But the weather bureau said there will be “no significant impact.”

The Philippines has yet to see a tropical cyclone in 2022. PAGASA expects zero to one tropical cyclone for January. – Rappler.com