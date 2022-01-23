Weather
LPA’s trough brings rain to parts of Mindanao, Visayas

Acor Arceo
LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of January 23, 2022, 4:20 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is 625 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Sunday afternoon, January 23

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, January 23, is causing rain in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 625 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The trough of the LPA is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the following regions:

  • Caraga
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Davao Region
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Central Visayas

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez said the LPA continues to have only a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

But the LPA may still trigger floods and landslides, since the rain will be moderate to heavy at times.

The weather system could either move toward Mindanao or dissipate in the coming days, Perez said.

The rest of the Philippines, not affected by the LPA, will have generally fair weather with just isolated rain or localized thunderstorms.

The country has yet to see a tropical cyclone in 2022. PAGASA expects zero to one tropical cyclone for January. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters, handles the business desk, and ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections.
