LPA’s trough brings rain to parts of Mindanao, Visayas

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of January 23, 2022, 4:20 pm.

The low pressure area is 625 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Sunday afternoon, January 23

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, January 23, is causing rain in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 625 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The trough of the LPA is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the following regions:

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Davao Region

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez said the LPA continues to have only a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

But the LPA may still trigger floods and landslides, since the rain will be moderate to heavy at times.

The weather system could either move toward Mindanao or dissipate in the coming days, Perez said.

The rest of the Philippines, not affected by the LPA, will have generally fair weather with just isolated rain or localized thunderstorms.

The country has yet to see a tropical cyclone in 2022. PAGASA expects zero to one tropical cyclone for January. – Rappler.com