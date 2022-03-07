LPA off Surigao del Sur dumps intense rain in parts of Philippines

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of March 7, 2022, 11 am.

Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Masbate have heavy to intense rain on Monday, March 7. Several other areas are seeing moderate to heavy rain.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur will continue to bring rain to parts of the country on Monday, March 7.

In an 11 am advisory on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 135 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Here is PAGASA’s latest rainfall forecast for the LPA:

Heavy to intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Caraga

Masbate

Moderate to heavy rain

Western Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Davao de Oro

Davao Oriental

rest of Bicol

Romblon

The weather bureau warned affected regions and provinces to watch out for floods and landslides.

So far, the LPA continues to have a low chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2022.

PAGASA expects either zero or one tropical cyclone in March. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year. – Rappler.com