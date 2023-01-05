LPAs, northeast monsoon bringing rain to much of Philippines

Some of the affected areas are seeing intense rain on Thursday, January 5. Floods and landslides remain possible.

MANILA, Philippines – Two low pressure areas (LPAs) and the northeast monsoon or amihan were triggering more rain in much of the Philippines on Thursday, January 5.

One of the LPAs remains inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), located 50 kilometers east of Roxas City, Capiz, or 185 kilometers west of Catbalogan City, Samar, as of early Thursday.

The other LPA is outside PAR, last spotted 450 kilometers south of Kalayaan, Palawan. Though this LPA is moving away from the Philippines, it still has an effect on some areas in the country.

The LPAs only have a slim chance of developing into tropical cyclones. But scattered rain showers and thunderstorms – ranging from moderate to intense – are expected in the following areas:

Mimaropa

Bicol

Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Davao Region

The rest of Mindanao could have isolated rain, either due to the LPA inside PAR or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA stressed that there may be floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon, particularly these regions where floods and landslides are also possible due to moderate to heavy rain:

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

PAGASA added that the Ilocos Region may have light rain from the northeast monsoon, but there will be “no significant impact.”

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the northeast monsoon is expected to remain strong until the weekend. – Rappler.com