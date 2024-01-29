CNN Philippines shuts down as losses mount

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – CNN Philippines, the only predominantly English-language channel on free TV in the Philippines, shut down on Monday, January 29, amid the company’s financial losses.

Employees officially received the news in a general assembly held Monday morning.

BREAKING: CNN Philippines officially announces that it will stop news production operations starting today as a result of "serious financial losses" #NewsYouCanTrust pic.twitter.com/BxheRwkej0 — Tristan Nodalo (@TristanNodalo) January 29, 2024

CNN Philippines President Benjamin Ramos to employees: We thank you for delivering news that are fair, accurate and balanced. You have rightfully earned the trust of Filipinos and we sincerely thank all of you for that — Tristan Nodalo (@TristanNodalo) January 29, 2024

In a statement, CNN Philippines said it will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective January 31.

“It is with deep regret that the management of Nine Media Corporation (NMC) announces the discontinuation of its news and production operations on all media platforms, branded as CNN Philippines (CNNPH), effective 31 January 2024. The decision follows significant financial losses sustained over the past years, despite rigorous efforts to adapt and innovate in a rapidly evolving and challenging media landscape,” the company said.

It also vowed to provide “severance packages” to all its 300 employees and talents.

It was a good run. Thank you for trusting us.



We are CNN Philippines. pic.twitter.com/kONQ704xLb — Anjo Cagmat Alimario (@anjocalimario) January 29, 2024

In a TV broadcast, CNN PH said: “To our staff, we thank you for your commitment and dedication. To our partners, including CNN Worldwide/Turner Broadcasting Corporation, we are grateful for your support. And to our viewers, our sincerest gratitude for your loyalty and trust over the past nine years.”

Rappler earlier reviewed the latest financial statement of Nine Media Corporation, the TV company which has the rights to carry the CNN brand. Auditors cast doubt on its ability to continue as a business, according to documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nine Media struck a deal with Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific in 2014 for the former to use CNN-branded materials. The five-year deal was renewed up to December 2024, but Nine Media opted to end it at an earlier date.

Financial documents show that license fees that Nine Media had to pay Turner Broadcasting System increased from P108 million in 2021 to P139.3 million, up by 29%. – Rappler.com