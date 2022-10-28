Severe Tropical Storm Paeng hits Catanduanes, Camarines Sur

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of October 29, 2022, 5 am.

PAGASA says Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) is projected to cross Bicol until noon on Saturday, October 29

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) made its first landfall in Virac, Catanduanes, at 1:10 am on Saturday, October 29, followed by another landfall in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, at 1:40 am.

As of 4 am, Paeng was already in the vicinity of Siruma, Camarines Sur, still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 am that Paeng is expected to continue moving west northwest across Luzon until Sunday, October 30.

It is projected to cross Bicol until Saturday noon, then the Calabarzon-Metro Manila-southern Central Luzon area early Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.

Paeng maintained its strength before dawn on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h. But its gustiness increased from 130 km/h to 160 km/h.

PAGASA also said Paeng’s interaction with landmass may cause it to weaken into a tropical storm within 24 hours or earlier. It may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm, however, once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

The weather bureau updated its rainfall forecast for Paeng as of 5 am on Saturday, still warning of widespread floods and landslides.

Until Saturday morning, October 29

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Bicol

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Metro Manila

rest of Calabarzon

eastern part of mainland Cagayan Valley

Aurora

Bulacan

rest of Palawan

Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Saturday morning to evening, October 29

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

mainland Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Western Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Ilocos Region

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Bicol

rest of Visayas

Saturday evening, October 29, to Sunday morning, October 30

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

mainland Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Central Luzon

Western Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Ilocos Region

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Romblon

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Below are the areas where tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised as of 5 am on Saturday.

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Camarines Norte

northern part of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Magarao, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Tigaon, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Saglay, Ocampo, Pili, Bombon, Naga City, Del Gallego, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Gainza, Pamplona)

northern and eastern parts of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Quezon, Lopez, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Sampaloc) including Polillo Islands

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Albay

Sorsogon

northern and western parts of Masbate (Masbate City, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon, Milagros, Uson, Balud, Dimasalang) including Ticao and Burias Islands

rest of Camarines Sur

Marinduque

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

central and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (Gapan City, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Guimba, Nampicuan, San Jose City)

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

southern part of Pangasinan (Bautista, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Infanta)

northern and central parts of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

northern and central parts of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Romblon

western part of Northern Samar (Capul, San Vicente, San Antonio, Allen, Lavezares, Biri, Victoria, Rosario, San Isidro, San Jose)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

rest of Aurora

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Pangasinan

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

rest of Masbate

rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

rest of Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Camiguin

Meanwhile, the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan enhanced by Paeng is bringing strong winds to these areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

northern part of Apayao

PAGASA also warned that there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surges up to 2 meters high, which may cause floods in the “low-lying and exposed coastal areas” of the following:

mainland Bicol

Catanduanes

Aurora

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

northern part of Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

eastern part of Batangas

Paeng continues to affect the country’s coastal waters as well. PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 am on Saturday, covering the following seaboards:

seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Visayas (Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar) – very rough to high seas, waves 4.5 to 8 meters high

seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan) – very rough seas, waves 4.5 to 6 meters high

seaboards of Visayas and Palawan (Aklan, Antique. Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Kalayaan Islands) – rough to very rough seas, waves 3.1 to 5.5 meters high

eastern seaboards of Mindanao (Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, eastern coast of Davao Oriental) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Paeng is the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for October. PAGASA earlier said there may be up to four tropical cyclones during the month.

There may be a fifth tropical cyclone in October, however, as the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) just developed into a tropical depression.

The tropical depression was located 1,485 kilometers east of Mindanao before dawn on Saturday, moving west at 35 km/h.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the tropical depression may enter PAR on Monday, October 31. If it does, it would be given the local name Queenie.

Further updates are expected in the coming days. – Rappler.com