Tropical Depression Gardo maintains strength; Super Typhoon Hinnamnor intensifies

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Gardo inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Super Typhoon Hinnamnor outside PAR, as of August 30, 2022, 11 pm.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Gardo will eventually weaken on Wednesday, August 31, when it starts to get absorbed by the incoming Super Typhoon Hinnamnor

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Gardo maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea, while Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), further intensified over the sea east of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands on Tuesday evening, August 30.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm bulletin on Tuesday that Gardo continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

The tropical depression was last spotted 1,125 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving west southwest at a slightly slower 10 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

Gardo will remain far from Philippine landmass, as it is projected to head north or north northwest while interacting with Hinnamnor.

PAGASA also said Gardo could strengthen into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning, August 31, but soon after that, it may weaken into a remnant low by afternoon or evening as it starts to get absorbed by Hinnamnor.

Meanwhile, Hinnamnor’s maximum sustained winds increased from 185 km/h to 195 km/h, while its gustiness is now up to 240 km/h from the previous 230 km/h.

PAGASA said Hinnamnor is now forecast to reach a peak intensity of 205 km/h on Wednesday, before getting downgraded to typhoon status by Friday, September 2.

As of Tuesday evening, the super typhoon was located 1,305 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving west southwest at 30 km/h.

Hinnamnor’s speed remains relatively fast, but PAGASA said it could start slowing down on Wednesday morning.

The super typhoon is now projected to enter PAR either on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, September 1. It will be given the local name Henry once it enters PAR.

Like Gardo, Hinnamnor is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

But PAGASA said tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised for extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau also warned that light to heavy rain from the outermost rainbands of the super typhoon may affect extreme Northern Luzon starting late Thursday or Friday. During this time as well, Hinnamnor may become almost stationary.

PAGASA added that the super typhoon might enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which would bring monsoon rain to the western part of Luzon beginning Friday.

Hinnamnor might also cause rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning late Thursday or early Friday. Conditions would be risky for small vessels.

The super typhoon could leave PAR by Saturday evening, September 3.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

