Tropical Storm Paeng set to hit Bicol; possibly cross Calabarzon, Metro Manila

PAENG AND LPA. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), and a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of October 28, 2022, 11 pm.

PAGASA also says a low pressure area formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, located 1,700 kilometers east of Mindanao late Friday evening, October 28

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) maintained its strength as it approached Bicol’s Lagonoy Gulf late Friday evening, October 28.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng was last spotted over the coastal waters of Rapu-Rapu, Albay.

The tropical storm continues to move west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h). It may maintain that direction until Sunday, October 30.

PAGASA said Paeng was projected to make landfall in the Albay-Camarines Sur area or in Catanduanes on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, October 29.

On Saturday, it might cross the Bicol peninsula until early afternoon then the Calabarzon-Metro Manila area early afternoon to evening. It could then emerge over Manila Bay and briefly pass very close to or over Bataan between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

This is the first time that PAGASA has mentioned the possibility of direct passage over Calabarzon and Metro Manila. But the weather bureau noted that the tropical storm’s track “may still shift slightly northward or southward.”

Paeng continued to have maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h late Friday evening.

PAGASA said Paeng may still strengthen into a severe tropical storm before it makes landfall in Bicol, but it could weaken back into a tropical storm during or after its passage over Luzon due to “frictional effects.”

The weather bureau stressed that widespread floods and landslides are expected as Paeng continues to trigger massive rainfall.

Here is PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast as of 11 pm on Friday:

Until Saturday morning, October 29

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Bicol

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Western Visayas

Samar

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Metro Manila

rest of Calabarzon

Aurora

Bulacan

Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Northern Samar

Negros Oriental

Cebu

rest of Eastern Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bataan

rest of Visayas

Saturday morning to evening, October 29

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

mainland Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Romblon

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Western Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Ilocos Region

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Bicol

rest of Visayas

Saturday evening, October 29, to Sunday morning, October 30

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

mainland Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Central Luzon

Western Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Ilocos Region

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Romblon

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

As for winds, the following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 pm on Friday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

central and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (Gapan City, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera)

central and southern parts of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Gerona, Mayantoc, Pura, Bamban, Capas, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Concepcion)

Pampanga

Bataan

central and southern parts of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe)

northern and central parts of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

northern and central parts of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Romblon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

central and southern parts of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cauayan City, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig)

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

southern part of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia)

La Union

rest of Aurora

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Zambales

Pangasinan

rest of Tarlac

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

rest of Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

northern part of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tandag City, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo)

Agusan del Norte

northeastern part of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Esperanza, Bayugan City, Prosperidad)

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

The highest possible wind signal is Signal No. 3 since Paeng could intensify into a severe tropical storm.

Meanwhile, the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan enhanced by Paeng is bringing strong winds to these areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

northern part of Apayao

PAGASA also warned that there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surges up to 2 meters high, which may cause floods in the “low-lying and exposed coastal areas” of the following:

Bicol

Marinduque

eastern part of Batangas

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Aurora

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar

For coastal waters, this gale warning issued at 5 pm on Friday due to Paeng and the northeast monsoon is still in effect:

eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Visayas (Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, southern coast of Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran) – very rough to high seas, waves 4.5 to 6.5 meters high

eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon (eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora) – very rough seas, waves 4.5 to 6 meters high

northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales) – rough to very rough seas, waves 3.1 to 5.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Mindanao (eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, eastern coast of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, eastern coast of Davao Oriental) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Paeng is the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for October. PAGASA earlier said there may be up to four tropical cyclones during the month.

In Friday’s late-night briefing, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said a low pressure area (LPA) formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA was located 1,700 kilometers east of Mindanao late Friday evening and may enter PAR on Monday, October 31.

PAGASA is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical depression. Updates are expected in the coming days. – Rappler.com