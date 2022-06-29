Marcos Jr. returns to Malacañang: What we know so far

National Museum of the Philippines Director-General Jeremy Barns and his staff rehearse the stage blocking for upcoming oath-taking of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at the National Museum of Fine Arts on June 22, 2022. Rappler

(1st UPDATE) Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold his inauguration at the National Museum of Fine Arts. Here's what to expect on June 30.

MANILA, Philippines – After 36 years, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to return to Malacañang, now as president of the Philippines.

On Thursday morning, June 30, Marcos Jr. will be at the Palace to meet with outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte before 10 am. Marcos Jr. will be asked to sign the guestbook.

After the meeting, Marcos Jr. will head to the National Museum of Fine Arts where he will take his oath at noon as 17th President of the Philippines.

Marcos will be the fourth president to hold inauguration rites at the museum, formerly the Legislative Building. After reconstruction in the 1950s, the Old Congress Building was where his father Ferdinand E. Marcos launched his political career as an Ilocos congressman.

It was also where thousands, among them students, held protests against the Marcos dictatorship. Included in those mass actions was the infamous First Quarter Storm.

‘Simple and traditional’

On Wednesday, June 29, incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that the ceremony at the National Museum will be “simple and traditional.”

Angeles said that the inauguration will follow the usual program flow – starting with the Philippine national anthem, then an interfaith prayer, followed by a civic-military parade. Former ABS-CBN actress Toni Gonzaga will sing the national anthem.

Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III will then read the joint resolution of the national board of canvassers, which proclaimed the president-elect. At 12 noon, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will administer the oath.

After that, Marcos Jr. will give his inaugural address. He will be using a teleprompter for the outline of his speech “to ensure sequencing and coherence” according to his camp.

Asked about the incoming president’s talking points, Angeles said, “We don’t want to ruin the surprise. Bukas na po, wala pa po tayong detalye tungkol diyan (Just wait for tomorrow, we don’t have details on that.)”

Actress Cris Villonco will be singing the inaugural song Pilipinas Kong Mahal with the Young Voice of the Philippines choir.

Marcos Jr. will be holding a vin d’honneur inside the National Museum after the inauguration ceremony.

Angeles declined to provide further details about where will Marcos Jr. be coming from, where will his residence be in Malacañang, or backup plans in case it rains. She also did not answer questions about food catering.

Post-inauguration activities

In the afternoon, Marcos Jr. will be returning to Malacañang, his first time as president. He will administer the oath of his Cabinet secretaries and hold an inaugural dinner.

In the evening, a thanksgiving concert will be held in Mendiola. The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Cecile Licad are among those who will perform.

Road closures, guests

Starting Wednesday, the police have implemented road closures at the vicinity of the National Museum.

In an interview with news network GMA, the Manila police said it will be lifting the closure along General Luna and Victoria streets in Manila to allow the public to attend the inauguration.

Manila Police District spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said that the public may pass through General Luna and Victoria streets from 6 am to 9 am. The inauguration can be watched by the public at the Intramuros Golf Course, which can hold 25,000 to 30,000.

Ines also said that some 1,500 very important persons (VIPs) and VVIPs are expected to attend the oath-taking. Vice president-elect Sara Duterte, who already held her own inauguration earlier, will be attending Marcos Jr.’s oath-taking.

According to Angeles, the members of the diplomatic corps were invited, with the following dignitaries also expected to attend:

Australian Governor-General David Hurley

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan

Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayasahi

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah

US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Over 18,000 security personnel will be deployed on Thursday.

The police also reminded groups to conduct protests at Freedom Parks only – at Plaza Miranda, Plaza Dilao, Plaza Moriones, and Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. He warned that those who will stage a demonstration outside of these parks without permits will be met with “corresponding police response.”

A gun ban was also in effect until Saturday, July 2. – Rappler.com