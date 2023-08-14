FACT CHECK: Cardinal Tagle denies endorsing Barley Grass Powder

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A post from the official Facebook page of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle requests the public to report pages circulating the misleading photo

Claim: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is endorsing Barley Grass Powder, a product claimed to have various health benefits.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A post from an alleged Facebook account of Tagle shows the former Manila archbishop holding a cup of Barley Grass Powder. The post has 108 likes as of writing and includes a link to an online store.

The bottom line: The product Barley Grass Powder is using Tagle’s image without his permission for the misleading ad. The Facebook account that posted the photo is not Tagle’s official and verified account.

Tagle does not endorse the product, according to a post on his official Facebook page:

“Peace! We would like to inform the public that Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle is not endorsing products like creams, etc. We request the public to report pages circulating such misleading information. Thank you.”

Not FDA registered: Barley Grass Powder from the brand Navitas Organics is not registered in the Philippine Food and Drug Administration list of approved food products.

Previous false claims: The same brand has also used the images of actresses Sharon Cuneta and Jessy Mendiola for its misleading weight loss ads.

Rappler has fact-checked similar claims about false endorsements of supposed health products:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

