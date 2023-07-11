FACT CHECK: Diabetes ‘cure’ ad uses stock photo, name of dead doctor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The video, which promotes the supposed diabetes cure, Golden Insu, uses a picture taken from a stock photo site and the name of a Japanese doctor who died in 2017

Claim: Japanese doctor Shigeaki Hinohara endorses Golden Insu, which claims to be the “number 1 diabetic product in Japan.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the Facebook video bearing the claim has over 1.5 million views and 6,200 reactions.

What the video shows: At the 2:08 mark, the video shows an advertisement with images of the product, a male doctor, and text that identifies him as “DOC Hinohara Shigeaki.”

The bottom line: It’s impossible for Hinohara to endorse Golden Insu because he died in 2017. The video uses a stock photo that it claims to be Hinohara.

Died in 2017: Hinohara was a famous physician known as Japan’s longevity expert. According to reports from Reuters, The New York Times, The Japan Times, and CNBC, Hinohara died from respiratory failure on July 18, 2017, at the age of 105.

Before his death, Hinohara was the honorary head of St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo and was known for continuing his practice as a doctor even after turning 100.

The Reuters report said Hinohara, an advocate of healthy living, contributed to making Japan a leader in longevity by introducing the so-called “human dry-dock system” – a comprehensive set of annual physical exams as part of Japan’s preventive medical system.

Golden Insu used stock photos: The alleged photo of Hinohara in Golden Insu’s Facebook post is not a legitimate photo of the centenarian doctor, but a picture from the stock image platform LovePik.

The photo is titled: “Image Of Elderly Doctors Wearing White Coats Photo Picture.” Photos of the same model in other poses can also be seen on the website.

Unregistered: As of writing, Golden Insu is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration list of registered food and drug products.

Previous false claims: While there is no reported cure for diabetes, posts promoting supposed diabetes treatments continue to circulate, often using the names or photos of renowned physicians without their permission. Rappler has fact-checked similar claims:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.