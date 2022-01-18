FALSE: COVID-19 vaccines eliminate ‘God Particle’ in the body

The laws of physics makes it impossible for the vaccines to eliminate or affect the Higgs Boson particle, known in media as the ‘God Particle’

Complete details

A Facebook post published on January 11 by Facebook page “Filipino Future” falsely claims that COVID-19 vaccines remove the “God Particle” in the body.

The post’s caption has a line that reads: “More variants, more shots. Para ano? Para makumpleto ang pag eliminate ng ‘God Particle’ sa katawan mo, at trabahuin ng mRNA ang pag create ng new strains of tissues na magpapangyari upang ihanda ka sa transhumanism goal ng mga Elitista.”



(More variant, more shots. For what? To complete the elimination of the “God Particle” in your body and to allow mRNA to create new strains of tissues that will prepare you for the transhumanism goal of the elitists.)

The post also defined the “God Particle” in the line that reads: “What is the God Particle? Ito yong mark of God sa DNA ng tao, yong conscience mo, yong naka tanim sa bawat hibla ng tissues ng katawan mo.” (What is the God Particle? It’s the mark of God in the DNA of humans, your conscience, it’s in every fiber of the tissues of your body.)

The post has over 300 reactions, 150 comments, and 250 shares on Facebook, as of writing.

This claim is false.

COVID-19 vaccines cannot do anything to eliminate or even affect particles like the Higgs Boson, known in media as the “God Particle,” due to the limitations of the laws of physics.

The term “God Particle” was coined by Nobel Laureate for Physics Leon M. Lederman in his book The God Particle: If the Universe is the Answer, What is the Question? originally published in 1993.

The term is used to refer to the sub-atomic particle that gives all particles their mass, which is technically called the Higgs Boson, named after theoretical physicist and Nobel Laureate Peter Higgs. The Higgs Boson was first observed on July 4, 2012.

The European Center for Nuclear Research says that sub-atomic particles are so small that they are governed by either the strong or the weak nuclear force and are described by the quantum theory. Meanwhile, any matter that is larger than atoms is governed by gravity and is described by the general theory of relativity.

These differences do not allow sub-atomic particles to interact with the macro world, and physicists have not yet fit the two into a single framework. The difference in models also explains why sub-atomic particles cannot interact with normal matter.

Dr. Don Lincoln, a senior scientist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, told Rappler that there is no credible link between the sub-atomic world and vaccines.

Lincoln explained that removing the Higgs Field from an object or a body would instantly make its atoms infinitely large because it is responsible for the mass of every matter in the universe. The Higgs Field is the associated field of the Higgs Boson particle.

“No Higgs field means that atoms become infinitely large. If the Higgs field disappeared in the body, you’d evaporate or explode, depending on how fast the Higgs field disappeared. Given that there are no reports of post-vaccine explosions or disappearances, I think we can dispel this claim,” Lincoln said.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccines work by triggering an immune response in the body to fight a specific virus.

Lorenz Dantes Pasion/Rappler.com

