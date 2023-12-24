FACT CHECK: Doc Willie Ong doesn’t endorse Nasure Colostrum Milk

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ong doesn't mention Nasure Colostrum Milk in the clip, which is used alongside promotional text and images to make it seem as if he endorses the product

Claim: Cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong, also known as Doc Willie, endorses Nasure Colostrum Milk which claims to stabilize sugar levels in just 14 days.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video has over 768,000 views, 7,100 reactions, and 2,800 comments as of writing.

A video clip of Ong is inserted at the beginning of the video and includes text and images of Nasure Colostrum Milk to make it seem as if he is talking about the product. At the 0:32 mark, another clip is shown providing more details about the product.

The facts: Ong talks about ways to avoid diseases like diabetes and heart illnesses in the original video, and he doesn’t mention Nasure Colostrum Milk at all.

Ong also told Rappler in an email that the only product he and his wife Liza endorse is Birch Tree Advance, a nutritional milk for seniors.

Not FDA registered: Nasure Colostrum Milk is also missing from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved food and drug products.

Previous false claims: Rappler has fact-checked similar claims about products using Ong in false endorsements:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.