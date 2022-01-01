FALSE: Duterte thanks Robredo for setting aside politics to help after Odette

There are no transcripts or news reports that prove President Rodrigo Duterte said this quote

At a glance

Claim: President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for the help she provided after Typhoon Odette.

President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for the help she provided after Typhoon Odette. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: There are no transcripts or news reports that prove Duterte said this quote.

Complete details

A quote card attributes the following statement to President Rodrigo Duterte: “Pag sinabi kong weak leader weak talaga yan, tingan (sic) ninyo WHERE IS BONGBONG? Baka nag sisinghot singhot na naman. Mas isog (matapang) pa si Inday. Lupig (talo) pa sya ng mga babae. Speaking of (babae) I would like to thank the office of the Vice President and si Leni for setting aside our politics, and helping our kababayans in Mindanao and Visayas.”

(When I say he’s a weak leader, he is really weak. Look, where is Bongbong? He might be snorting up again. Inday is tougher. He is weaker than women. Speaking of women, I would like to thank the office of the Vice President and si Leni for setting aside our politics, and helping our kababayans in Mindanao and Visayas.)

The photo contained the description, “PRRD addresses the nation amidst the calamity brought by Typhoon Odette.”

This claim was shared on the Facebook group “Fact-checking in the Philippines” for verification.

This quote is false.

Duterte, however, called Marcos a weak leader in the past. On November 19, when asked if there was going to be a coalition between PDDS or PDP with Lakas-CMD, Duterte said, “No, I cannot because nandiyan si Marcos eh. Hindi ako bilib sa kanya. He’s really a weak leader. Kaya ako sabi ko, totoo ’yan, hindi ako naninira ng tao, talagang weak ‘yan kasi spoiled child, only son.”

(No, I cannot because Marcos is there. I’m not impressed by him. He’s really a weak leader. That’s why I say, it’s true, I’m not bad-mouthing anyone, he is really weak because he is a spoiled child, only son.)

The day prior, he had also referred to a “weak leader” and said, “He might win hands down, okay. If that is what the Filipino wants, go ahead. Basta alam ninyo ‘yang droga na ‘yan… Pero ‘pag ako ang umabot diyan sa iyo, pasensiya tayo. (As long as you all know, those drugs, if I am the one who catches up to you, apologies.)”

Typhoon Odette entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on December 14 as a severe tropical storm, then intensified into a typhoon on December 15. After making landfall in the country nine times, it exited PAR on December 18. It killed at least 405 people. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The aftermath of Typhoon Odette)

In his speeches after the onslaught of the typhoon, Duterte made no mention of Robredo. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

