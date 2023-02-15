FACT CHECK: Energy-saving devices to cut electricity costs has no DOE stamp of approval

A news report dated seven years ago was spliced and edited to mislead viewers

Claim: The Department of Energy (DOE) approved the use of energy-saving devices in cutting electricity costs.

The post showed a manipulated ABS-CBN report featuring the department approving the use of the said devices.

Rating: ALTERED VIDEO

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 18,668 views and 66 shares as of writing.

The facts: Contrary to the claim of the altered video shown in the post, the actual news report published last August 11, 2015 showed the DOE debunking the claim of manufacturers that their energy-saving devices can help consumers lower their electricity bills.

In the news report, the DOE showed via a test it conducted that these energy-saving devices do not lower electric consumption.

Last December 2022, the department issued a public advisory saying that they have yet to find an energy-saving device that satisfies claims about electric consumption efficiency. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

