FALSE: Marcos Jr. leads in Bloomberg survey on best candidate to lead economic recovery

A March 13 Bloomberg News article reported that Marcos and Manny Pacquiao were at the bottom of the poll, with a score of 46 and 44, respectively

At a glance

Claim: Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading in a Bloomberg survey of investors and analysts on who they think is the best candidate to lead the recovery of the country’s economy.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading in a Bloomberg survey of investors and analysts on who they think is the best candidate to lead the recovery of the country’s economy. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: A March 13 Bloomberg News article reported that Marcos and Manny Pacquiao were at the bottom of the poll with a score of 46 and 44, respectively.

A March 13 Bloomberg News article reported that Marcos and Manny Pacquiao were at the bottom of the poll with a score of 46 and 44, respectively. Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the post has garnered at least 600 reactions, 145 comments, and 52 shares.

Complete details

Citing a Bloomberg News article published on March 13, Facebook page “Rodrigo, Sara & BongBong 2022” posted a graphic on Wednesday, March 16, falsely claiming that presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading in a survey of investors and analysts on who they think is the best person to lead the recovery of the Philippine economy.

The graphic, which contains a red arrow pointing to Marcos, has a text that reads: “Bongbong Marcos Will Shock The World.”

It also includes the survey results of other candidates: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (81), Senators Panfilo Lacson (91) and Manny Pacquiao (44), and Vice President Leni Robredo (106).

The post did not include Marcos’ score.

This claim is false.

According to a Bloomberg News article with the headline “Marcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring Robredo,” 28 investors and analysts in the survey gave Vice President Robredo the highest score at 106.

Lacson had a score of 91, followed by Moreno with 81. The report noted that Marcos and Pacquiao were at the bottom of the poll with a score of 46 and 44, respectively.

Respondents, whose identities and institutions were withheld, were asked to rate the five candidates from 5 to 1, with 5 as the most positive.

The article, written by Karl Lester Yap and Cynthia Li, said the survey was conducted from late February to early March.

Founded in 1990, Bloomberg News is an international news agency that reports on business and financial matters. – Brynch Bonachita/Rappler.com

Brynch Bonachita is a Visayas-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.