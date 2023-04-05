FACT CHECK: Marcos doesn’t have ‘over a million metric tons’ of gold in banks worldwide

Fact checks from Rappler and other organizations have debunked multiple claims about the Marcos gold

Claim: Former president Ferdinand E. Marcos placed “over a million metric tons” of gold in different banks for the benefit of humanity.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video that currently has over 640,000 views and 18,000 likes as of writing.

Facts: The video utilizes an interview with Karen Hudes, a former World Bank lawyer of 21 years, to support the claim. In the interview, Hudes claims that Marcos placed over a million metric tons of gold in different banks in the world, to be used for the benefit of humanity.

In a statement released in 2014, the World Bank stated that since 2007, Karen Hudes had not been employed by the bank and that she was “in no capacity authorized to represent any arm of the World Bank Group.”

According to the World Bank statement, any claims made by Hudes or her proxies are “false and should not be viewed as credible.”

Data from the World Gold Council also shows that only 208,874 tonnes of gold have been mined throughout history, which makes it impossible for Marcos to have placed over a million metric tons of gold into multiple banks around the world.

Rappler also fact-checked a claim that said Marcos had placed gold in a 50-year time deposit, which was not mentioned in the late dictator's will.

