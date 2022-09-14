Kris Aquino has shared her medical condition since 2018, even before the 2022 elections

Kris Aquino has been sharing updates on her medical condition via her social media accounts

Claim: Actress Kris Aquino pretended to have autoimmune conditions to gain sympathy while Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ran for president in the 2022 national elections.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video with the claim has over 1,000 reactions, 253 comments, and 39,400 views on YouTube, as of writing.

The bottom line: News reports by Rappler, Inquirer.net, ABS-CBN, and PhilStar.com published in 2018 said that Kris Aquino was first diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 2018 – four years before the 2022 presidential elections.

Not a secret: After sharing with the public that she was diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 2018, Aquino also said that she was diagnosed with the following autoimmune conditions:

According to a GMA News article published in 2021, Aquino made her autoimmune thyroiditis known to the public on January 6, 2021.

Aquino said in an Instagram post on May 16, 2022, that she was diagnosed with “late stage 3 of Churg Strauss Syndrome” or Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) “end of April.”

New autoimmune conditions diagnosed: Ballsy Aquino, Kris’ sister, said in a Zoom event with New Zealand-based organization Banyuhay Aotearoa on August 20, 2022, that Kris was diagnosed with a fourth autoimmune condition.

Kris confirmed this in her latest Instagram post on September 7, 2022, and said that physical manifestations point to a possible fifth condition. The actress hasn’t disclosed the name of her newly diagnosed autoimmune condition. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



