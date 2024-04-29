FACT CHECK: No news of Rhenz Abando leaving KBL team Anyang JKJ

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Abando’s contract with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters is until the end of the Korean Basketball League season this June. He has yet to confirm his next career move.

Claim: Filipino import in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rhenz Abando departed from his KBL team Anyang Jung Kwan Jang (JKJ) Red Boosters.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A YouTube video bearing the claim was posted on April 25 and has 217,259 views, 1,300 likes, and 100 comments. It was crossposted the same day on Facebook with 1.7 million views, 35,000 reactions, 139 shares, and 118 comments as of writing.

In the video, a narrator says: “Tila tuloy-tuloy na at wala nang makakapigil pa sa pag-alis ng ating kababayan at former highest Pinoy import sa KBL ng Korea na si Rhenz Abando sa koponan nitong Anyang Red Boosters. Matapos ang mga iba’t-ibang rumors na kumakalat kamakailan na bibitawan na si Abando ng Anyang para kumuha ng matangkad na Asian o Pinoy import ay eto na nga at nagkakatotoo na ito.”

(Nothing seems to stop the departure of our fellow Filipino and former highest Pinoy import in Korea’s KBL, Rhenz Abando, from the Anyang Red Boosters team. Following several rumors that have been spreading recently that Anyang will release Abando to hire a tall Asian or Pinoy import, here it is, it’s coming true.)

The video’s title also claims that Abando will join a team playing in the East Asia Super League.

The bottom line: As of writing, there are no reports from reputable news organizations or sources confirming Abando’s departure from Anyang or his next move. The 25-year-old Filipino import will end his contract with Anyang JKJ at the end of the KBL season this June, and he is not yet thinking about his next professional move although he may remain with Anyang. The former NCAA player signed with Anyang in 2022. (READ: A late scratch, Rhenz Abando not ready for comeback)

In an interview with sports news website Tiebreaker Times uploaded on Facebook on March 10, Abando said, when asked about what’s next for his career and whether he would stay with the KBL: “I don’t know what’s the plan…Depende kung saan may better option. Sila pa rin naman ‘yung may rights sa akin, so malaki pa rin ‘yung possibility (It depends on which is the better option. They have the rights, so there’s still a big possibility for me [to stay]).”

According to Tiebreaker Times, Abando will focus on recovering from back pains caused by an injury he suffered last December.

Anyang JKJ and Abando’s social media updates: On Abando’s official and verified Instagram account, the Anyang JKJ Instagram username is still in his bio as of writing. Additionally, Abando was part of a recent video by Anyang JKJ uploaded on April 16 on its official YouTube channel.

