FACT CHECK: Marcos didn’t go to Japan to discuss ‘Marcos Gold’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself said the visit aimed at building closer security ties with Tokyo

Claim: “Marcos Gold” documents were revealed in the recent visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan.

Rating: FALSE

The bottom line: Contrary to the video’s claim and misleading thumbnail, Marcos went to Japan to strengthen strategic partnerships with the country.

In a press release published by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on February 8, 2023, Marcos said that the trip “is essential and is part of a larger foreign policy agenda to forge closer political ties, stronger defense, and security cooperation, as well as lasting economic partnerships with major countries in the region amid a challenging global environment.”

Moreover, the video did not include any footage of the mentioned claim. Instead, it showed clips from Radio Television Malacañang’s (RTVM) video of Marcos’ arrival statement from Japan.

In the statement, Marcos talked about future-oriented partnerships with Japan and the signing of bilateral agreements “that provide the framework for enhanced mutually beneficial collaboration in many areas,” with no mention of his family’s alleged gold. – Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

